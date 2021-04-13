I’ll never forget the joke I shared with Prince Philip

The Queen and Duke laid a wreath at Coleraine’s war memorial.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

JUST a chat between two ex-servicemen.

That was how a former mayor fondly remembered his encounter with Prince Philip outside Coleraine Town Hall in 2014.

George Duddy's job that day was to welcome the Queen and her husband to the town ahead of a Royal British Legion event commemorating the outbreak of World War One.

The Diamond was was bedecked with flags and populated by politicians, dignitaries, heavily decorated soldiers and ex-servicemen and women.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

