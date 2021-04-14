Brakes are on - 37 out of 40 car cruise inspections lead to prohibition action

The rear springs of this vehcle simply ‘fell off’ during an inspection, according to police.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

ONLY three cars out of 40 inspected by police during a car cruise event in Portrush on Easter Sunday received a clean bill of health.

Car enthusiasts from all over Northern Ireland made their way to the resort during the holiday weekend after the rally was widely publicised on social media.

Fears over breaches of Covid restrictions prompted a heavy police presence and road blocks on all routes into town.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

