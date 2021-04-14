Little superhero Frankie waiting for a heart

Little Frankie Wilson who is waiting for a heart transplant.

NOT all superheroes wear capes, but some do, and three-year-old Frankie Wilson loves nothing more than to visit his friends at the Royal Victoria Hospital Belfast wearing his superhero costume and checking that the babies are okay with his doctor’s bag.

Frankie, like many other children in Northern Ireland and throughout the UK, is waiting for a heart donor to enable him to continue living his life and make his dream come true of visiting Dublin Zoo once restrictions lift.

The Tullylish boy brings so much joy and happiness to everyone who knows him, and his mum Christine Wilson says the whole family are just “so thankful” that he is a part of their lives.

But, despite the family’s positive outlook, if Frankie doesn’t receive a heart transplant soon, his little life will be cut short.

And that is the reality facing many babies and young children today.

Read the full interview with Frankie's mum, Christine, in this week's Outlook, on sale now.

