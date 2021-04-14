More than 400 people helped with £2.5m debt

Use our free and confidential service says agency as it reveals the local stats of financial stress during pandemic year

More than 400 people helped with £2.5m debt

Community Advice Causeway’s Annmarie O’Donnell

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

OVER 400 people in the Causeway Coast and Glens were helped with debt and financial issues last year.

Advice NI, Northern Ireland’s largest advice network, has this week revealed that it dealt with a total of over £2.5m in debt issues in the area during 2020.

And they have urged local families, individuals and business owners in the area facing problems to use their free and confidential support available to them.

The coronavirus pandemic has created a climate for debt.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

BREAKING

Our children deserve their playpark too!

Members of the local community at Greysteel in dire need of playpark facilities, pictured at the local none active community associationCurrently over 300 signatures have been received in support.

Our children deserve their playpark too!

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130