Outdoor area opens courtesy of Friends of Rossmar

Outdoor area opens courtesy of Friends of Rossmar

Audrey Moore, chairperson of Friends of Rossmar School, Limavady, and Kerry Manning, treasurer, admiring the wheelchair swing facility, part of the new outdoor play facility. NC2115-5DL

John-Paul Grimes

Reporter:

John-Paul Grimes

Email:

johnpaul.grimes@thechronicle.uk.com

AS exciting times are ahead for Rossmar School, family and friends of pupils have completed an outdoor community project to coincide with the opening of the brand new school.

Rossmar School in Limavady is set to open its new doors to pupils next Monday, April 19, completing a project to move into a new, state-of-the-art, purpose-build school.

Throughout the school building project a team of dedicated parents, teachers and friends set up a charity to create an outdoor sensory play area.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Our children deserve their playpark too!

Members of the local community at Greysteel in dire need of playpark facilities, pictured at the local none active community associationCurrently over 300 signatures have been received in support.

Our children deserve their playpark too!

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130