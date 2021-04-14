Outdoor area opens courtesy of Friends of Rossmar

AS exciting times are ahead for Rossmar School, family and friends of pupils have completed an outdoor community project to coincide with the opening of the brand new school.



Rossmar School in Limavady is set to open its new doors to pupils next Monday, April 19, completing a project to move into a new, state-of-the-art, purpose-build school.



Throughout the school building project a team of dedicated parents, teachers and friends set up a charity to create an outdoor sensory play area.

