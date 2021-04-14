‘The Quiet Garden Project can transform aspects of people’s lives’

From left,Stanley Stewart(project manager) Robin Crowther(Arboroligist and garden designer); Reverend Andrew Sweeney and his son, Joe Sweeney.

Reverend Sweeney

Reverend Sweeney

ballymoney.news@thechronicle.uk.com

NESTLED away in the heart of our town is a delightful green space that very few people know about.

The walled garden has been lying unused for many years behind the parish church of St Patrick. If you talk to many local people of mature years, they will regale you with daring tales of clambering over the wall of the garden to pilfer the Rector’s apples!

For a number of years now I have wanted to create a quiet space for the whole community and so the ‘quiet garden project’ has taken shape and will soon become a social and therapeutic space for the people of the town.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

