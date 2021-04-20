Burning car on track forces train into emergency stop at Magilligan

A TRAIN, with six passengers on board, was forced to make an emergency stop when an burning car was left on the line between Coleraine and Londonderry.



Transport Minister Nicola Mallon was quick to praise driver Stacey Allen for her life-saving reactions during the incident last Monday evening.



Stacey, who has worked as a train driver on the Londonderry to Belfast route for more than 16 years, raised the alarm when she spotted flames on the track at Limestone Road shortly before 9pm on Monday.

