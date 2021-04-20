Burning car on track forces train into emergency stop at Magilligan

Driver praised for her quick reactions to shocking incident

Burning car on track forces train into emergency stop at Magilligan

The Ford Mondeo smouldering on the Derry to Coleraine Railway Line. Pic: Tyler Collins Photography.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

A TRAIN, with six passengers on board, was forced to make an emergency stop when an burning car was left on the line between Coleraine and Londonderry.

Transport Minister Nicola Mallon was quick to praise driver Stacey Allen for her life-saving reactions during the incident last Monday evening.

Stacey, who has worked as a train driver on the Londonderry to Belfast route for more than 16 years, raised the alarm when she spotted flames on the track at Limestone Road shortly before 9pm on Monday.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130