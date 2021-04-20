High fliers for the Air Ambulance appeal

FITNESS fanatics in Coleraine have raised £13,000 for the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance Appeal - in the middle of the pandemic.



The Rotary Club of Coleraine, in partnership with the Spin Club in Coleraine, organised a 12-hour spin challenge in aid of the appeal on 12 December 12, 2020 from midday to midnight.



The event was hosted by the Spin Club and involved each of the participants spinning for 12 hours with only short comfort and refreshment breaks.



Competitor, Tracy said, “Our event was actually put back on two occasions which was difficult to keep up the intensive training for that length of time!

