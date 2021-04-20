Condemnation after attack on life in Dungiven

First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill have condemned an attempt on the life of a part-time police officer in Dungiven.

First Minister Arlene Foster said: “This is a shameful and vile attack on a police officer and I utterly condemn those responsible.

“All right-thinking people will reject those who try to drag us back into violence through such cowardly deeds. People across Northern Ireland will unite in agreement that this barbarity has no place in today’s society and that this dark and sinister agenda is a thing of the past, not our future.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “This was a shocking and deplorable attempt on the life of a police officer that will rightly be reviled across the community. My thoughts are very much with the police officer concerned and her family.



“Those behind this reckless attack have absolutely nothing to offer society and have shown a callous disregard for the entire community. They seek only to drag our communities backwards; they have no place in our society and they should disband.”