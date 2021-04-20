Static caravans targeted in early morning arson attack in Ballycastle

LOCAL councillors have slammed those behind a “distressing” arson attact on property at the Causeway Coast Caravan Park in Ballycastle early on Saturday morning.



Police have appealed for information following the incident on Clare Road just before 6:10am on April 17.NIFRS and police attended the scene of the blaze which has resulted in a caravan being completely destroyed.



Inspector Mullan said: “While an investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened and the cause of the fire, at this time, we are treating this as suspected arson.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*