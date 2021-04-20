Union Flag thefts are ‘sectarian hate crimes’

THE theft of Union Flags flying from two local Orange Halls as a mark of respect for Prince Philip, has been roundly condemned by unionists.



The flag outside Garryduff Independent Orange Hall is thought to have been stolen on Friday night (April 16/17), whilst the one outside Dunloy Orange Hall was taken in broad day light on Saturday.



TUV leader Jim Allister described the thefts as “a gross act of disrespect and criminality,” while DUP MLA Mervyn Storey said it was a “display of sectarian hatred.”



Both flags had been put up and were flying at half mast in honour of Prince Philip, whose funeral took place on Saturday.

