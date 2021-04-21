A new dawn at Rossmar School

£9m state-of-the-art facilities open to joyous smiles

A new dawn at Rossmar School

Caroline Clements, school principal, centre, with staff and senior pupils celebrating arriving at the new facilities at Rossmar School, Limavady. NC2116-8DL

John-Paul Grimes

Reporter:

John-Paul Grimes

Email:

johnpaul.grimes@thechronicle.uk.com

YESTERDAY, Monday April 19, heralded a bright new dawn, and a “wonderful day” in the 65-year history of Rossmar School.

Rossmar School, on the Ballyquin Road in Limavady, opened the doors of it's new school this week after 15 years of work on and off-site.

The £9 million multi-purpose project has taken many years of fighting and campaigning for the new school to be approved and finally built.

A fight that has been well worth all the effort after seeing the smiles and joy in the pupils faces on Monday morning, the school principal explained.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130