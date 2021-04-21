A new dawn at Rossmar School

YESTERDAY, Monday April 19, heralded a bright new dawn, and a “wonderful day” in the 65-year history of Rossmar School.



Rossmar School, on the Ballyquin Road in Limavady, opened the doors of it's new school this week after 15 years of work on and off-site.



The £9 million multi-purpose project has taken many years of fighting and campaigning for the new school to be approved and finally built.



A fight that has been well worth all the effort after seeing the smiles and joy in the pupils faces on Monday morning, the school principal explained.

