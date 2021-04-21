A new dawn at Rossmar School

Irish Women travel to Bisham Abbey to take on Great Britain
Caroline Clements, school principal, centre, with staff and senior pupils celebrating arriving at the new facilities at Rossmar School, Limavady. NC2116-8DL
YESTERDAY, Monday April 19, heralded a bright new dawn, and a “wonderful day” in the 65-year history of Rossmar School.
Rossmar School, on the Ballyquin Road in Limavady, opened the doors of it's new school this week after 15 years of work on and off-site.
The £9 million multi-purpose project has taken many years of fighting and campaigning for the new school to be approved and finally built.
A fight that has been well worth all the effort after seeing the smiles and joy in the pupils faces on Monday morning, the school principal explained.
*Full story in this week's Constitution*