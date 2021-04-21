Covid-19 claims ‘warm hearted’ Rector

Covid-19 claims ‘warm hearted’ Rector

Rev John Anderson pictured at the Billy Parish Church Christmas Tree Festival prior to the Covid 19 pandemic that claimed his life.

Lisa Gregg

Reporter:

Lisa Gregg

Email:

lisa.gregg@thechronicle.uk.com

THE close knit parishioners of Billy and Derrykeighan are today mourning the loss of their Rector, Reverend John Anderson who passed away at the weekend after contracting Covid-19.

Rev Anderson, 46, described as one of the “most likeable people” died on Saturday morning after being placed in intensive care in Causeway Hospital.

His sudden death opened up a flood of tributes led by the Bishop of Connor, the Rt Rev George Davison, who described Rev Anderson as a “warm-hearted individual” who was a faithful pastor.

He added that Rev Anderson's death had come “as a terrible shock” to everyone.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

