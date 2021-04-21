Kilkeel Leisure Centre set to reopen

SWIMMING pools and gyms at leisure centres in the Newry, Mourne and Down District are to begin their phased reopening from this Friday (30 April).

Kilkeel Leisure Centre, Newry Leisure Centre and Down Leisure Centre and will reopen for individual training from that date as part of a phased re-opening of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council’s indoor leisure facilities.

This initial phased reopening is in line with the current Covid-19 guidelines.

Members can book gym and swim slots in advance online and on the NMD Be Active app from Friday, 23 April. Bookings can also be made by phone on 0330 137 4026 between Monday, 26 April and Thursday, 29 April from 9am to 3pm, until reopening on Friday 30 April.

