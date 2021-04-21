Power to the people

Project Girona is a government backed initiative here in Coleraine that could revolutionise power generation and delivery AND almost halve household electricity bills.

Power to the people

Ballysally based community group Focus io Family have signed up to the Project Girona trial.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

A GROUNDBREAKING experiment aimed at demonstrating how cheaper, cleaner and smarter energy can be generated and stored by individual households is underway right here in Coleraine.

Project Girona's aim is to show that ‘micro grids’ can work much more efficiently compared to vast national grids that have been distributing power since the 1940s.

The cutting-edge battery technology at the heart of the trial could help the government hit climate change targets.

That's why the firm behind Project Girona is being subsidised to get the experiment underway.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130