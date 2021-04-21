Power to the people

A GROUNDBREAKING experiment aimed at demonstrating how cheaper, cleaner and smarter energy can be generated and stored by individual households is underway right here in Coleraine.



Project Girona's aim is to show that ‘micro grids’ can work much more efficiently compared to vast national grids that have been distributing power since the 1940s.



The cutting-edge battery technology at the heart of the trial could help the government hit climate change targets.



That's why the firm behind Project Girona is being subsidised to get the experiment underway.

