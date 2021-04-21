Sinn Fein representatives condemn anti-abortion protests at Daisy Hill

NEWRY, Mourne and Down Council is set to discuss concerns relating to the ongoing protest campaign by anti-abortion campaigners at the entrance to Daisy Hill Hospital.

A motion to the council from Sinn Féin highlighting the issue will also ask that Newry, Mourne and Down Council write to Health Minister Robin Swann and Justice Minister Naomi Long urging them to take steps to ensure that any member of the public accessing healthcare services, be entitled to do so in a safe and secure environment, free of trauma.

Speaking about the situation, Councillor Roisin Howell said: “In recent weeks at John Mitchel Place and now Daisy Hill Hospital, patients and families wishing to avail of the healthcare services on offer at both these sites have had to face walking the gauntlet of distressing images, placards and slogans.

"This is certainly not something that any person should have to face when accessing healthcare, particularly those that have suffered miscarriages or accessing mental health and well being services.

"Daisy Hill Hospital provides a vast range of services, including support for women who have suffered miscarriage and stillbirth, no women or member of healthcare staff should face this type of disturbing abuse when accessing the facility."

Read the full story in this week's Outlook, on sale now.