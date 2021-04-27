Events strategy delayed for further consultation

Council committee votes against adopting major new report

Events strategy delayed for further consultation

Limavady’s Stendhal Festival should be one of four or five ‘signature events’ according to a council report.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

A COUNCIL committee has refused to endorse a new strategy for conducting tourism events until members have the opportunity to quiz the report's authors.

The decision to delay approval was taken by Cloonavin's Leisure and Development committee on Tuesday evening.

The authors of the ‘review of the delivery and strategic approach for the development and future management of tourism events’ urged the council to funnel resources towards four or five high-quality ‘signature events each season instead of spreading cash thinly among dozens of small-scale, community affairs.

Consultant firm Blue Sail also suggested establishing an ambitious new food-focused festival to run alongside the Auld Lammas Fair, Stendhal Festival and the Atlantic Sessions.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

A new dawn at Rossmar School

Caroline Clements, school principal, centre, with staff and senior pupils celebrating arriving at the new facilities at Rossmar School, Limavady. NC2116-8DL

A new dawn at Rossmar School

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130