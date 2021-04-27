Minister visits Castlewellan park to view progress on £500k Bothy Yard upgrade

Minister visits Castlewellan park to view progress on £500k Bothy Yard upgrade

Rural Affairs Minister Edwin Poots with Chair of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, Councillor Laura Devlin (left) and Dr Sally Montgomery.

Matthew Dawson

Reporter:

Matthew Dawson

Email:

editor@outlooknews.co.uk

THE Rural Affairs Minister has paid a visit Castlewellan Forest Park to view the progress of work underway in the Bothy Yard and Arboretum.

Work being carried out there totals £500,000 and is being funded by Minister Edwin Poots' Department through its Rural Tourism Scheme.

Dr Sally Montgomery, Chair of the Task and Finish Project Board, and Councillor Laura Devlin, Chair of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council (NMDDC), met with Minister Poots and provided an update on the work so far and plans for the future.

Minister Poots said: “I am delighted that following our investment along with NMDDC that the National Lottery Heritage Fund has now made an offer of substantial funding to NMDDC to take forward other works within Castlewellan Forest Park which will see their masterplan for the area come to fruition.

"I believe that our vision and initial investment went a long way to levering in this additional funding and I wish the council every success with this project.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

A new dawn at Rossmar School

Caroline Clements, school principal, centre, with staff and senior pupils celebrating arriving at the new facilities at Rossmar School, Limavady. NC2116-8DL

A new dawn at Rossmar School

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130