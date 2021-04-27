Minister visits Castlewellan park to view progress on £500k Bothy Yard upgrade

THE Rural Affairs Minister has paid a visit Castlewellan Forest Park to view the progress of work underway in the Bothy Yard and Arboretum.

Work being carried out there totals £500,000 and is being funded by Minister Edwin Poots' Department through its Rural Tourism Scheme.

Dr Sally Montgomery, Chair of the Task and Finish Project Board, and Councillor Laura Devlin, Chair of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council (NMDDC), met with Minister Poots and provided an update on the work so far and plans for the future.

Minister Poots said: “I am delighted that following our investment along with NMDDC that the National Lottery Heritage Fund has now made an offer of substantial funding to NMDDC to take forward other works within Castlewellan Forest Park which will see their masterplan for the area come to fruition.

"I believe that our vision and initial investment went a long way to levering in this additional funding and I wish the council every success with this project.”