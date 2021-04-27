Shared education hub in Limavady a template for NI

THE start of building work on a new shared education hub in Limavady demonstrates an investment in young people, their education and the town itself, East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has said.



Ms Sugden last week visited the works at Limavady High School and St Mary’s – two schools that have worked together to provide shared education since the 1980s.



The project represents an investment of over £11million by the Department of Education across the St. Mary’s and Limavady High School sites.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*