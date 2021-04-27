They’re doing fine now on ‘Cloud Nine’

Covid-19 - Tue 27th Apr Figures
Dave and Sharon Schindler with ‘Cloud Nine’.
IT'S a dream many of us have entertained at one time or another – selling up and plumping for a life on the road.
And while it remains just that – a dream – for the majority of us, it has recently become reality for a well-known Portrush couple.
Dave and Sharon Schindler, erstwhile owners of the award-winning Shola Coach House Boutique Bed & Breakfast in Portrush, recently sold the six bedroom property after calling time on their successful business.
And promptly swapped it for a six metre van dubbed ‘Cloud Nine’, which the pair converted during lockdown.
