They’re doing fine now on ‘Cloud Nine’

Award-winning Portrush B&B owners swap six bedroom property for six metre van and life on the open road

Dave and Sharon Schindler with ‘Cloud Nine’.

IT'S a dream many of us have entertained at one time or another – selling up and plumping for a life on the road.

And while it remains just that – a dream – for the majority of us, it has recently become reality for a well-known Portrush couple.

Dave and Sharon Schindler, erstwhile owners of the award-winning Shola Coach House Boutique Bed & Breakfast in Portrush, recently sold the six bedroom property after calling time on their successful business.

And promptly swapped it for a six metre van dubbed ‘Cloud Nine’, which the pair converted during lockdown.

