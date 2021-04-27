They’re doing fine now on ‘Cloud Nine’

IT'S a dream many of us have entertained at one time or another – selling up and plumping for a life on the road.

And while it remains just that – a dream – for the majority of us, it has recently become reality for a well-known Portrush couple.

Dave and Sharon Schindler, erstwhile owners of the award-winning Shola Coach House Boutique Bed & Breakfast in Portrush, recently sold the six bedroom property after calling time on their successful business.

And promptly swapped it for a six metre van dubbed ‘Cloud Nine’, which the pair converted during lockdown.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*