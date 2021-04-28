Campus loses ‘groundbreaking’ media course

ULSTER University has confirmed it’s transferring another course away from its Coleraine campus.



One month after it emerged that health sciences would not be taught here as previously announced, the Chronicle can reveal that the Interactive Media course, and its 30 students, have also been lost.



University management said applications had fallen and co-location with related subjects would boost demand.



The course will remain in Coleraine until the current intake of students graduate.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*