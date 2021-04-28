Limavady mum to take on jogging challenge in memory of her grandfather

Christina’s grandfather sadly lost his life last year due to an undiagnosed brain tumour

Christina Steele is taking part in Jog 26 Miles in May.

A YOUNG mum from Limavady is raising money for Brain Tumour Research, after losing her grandfather to the disease a year ago.

Mum-of-one Christina Steele, 20, is taking on the Jog 26 Miles in May challenge to raise vital funds for the charity. It’s after her grandad William McDonald died from a brain tumour in May 2020, just one day after receiving his devastating diagnosis. William was 78.

Christina, who is mum to four-year-old Maizie, said: “In April 2020, Grandad went to Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry, complaining of severe headaches. The medics didn’t seem to pay much attention to it, saying it was probably age-related. We’d also noticed that he was becoming forgetful but otherwise he was fit and well.”

