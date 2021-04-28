NI Centenary coup first for Coleraine

FIRST Minster Arlene Foster is due in Coleraine this Sunday for what will be the first major event marking Northern Ireland's Centenary.



In what is also a first significant civic occasion of any type since lockdown measures were imposed last year, around 90 dignitaries have been invited to St Patrick's Church to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the country's creation.



Sunday's service is being hosted by Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor, Mark Fielding.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*