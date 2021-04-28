NI Centenary coup first for Coleraine

NI Centenary coup first for Coleraine

St. Patrick’s Church in the centre of Coleraine which will be the venue of the NI Centenary event this Sunday.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

FIRST Minster Arlene Foster is due in Coleraine this Sunday for what will be the first major event marking Northern Ireland's Centenary.

In what is also a first significant civic occasion of any type since lockdown measures were imposed last year, around 90 dignitaries have been invited to St Patrick's Church to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the country's creation.

Sunday's service is being hosted by Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor, Mark Fielding.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

A new dawn at Rossmar School

Caroline Clements, school principal, centre, with staff and senior pupils celebrating arriving at the new facilities at Rossmar School, Limavady. NC2116-8DL

A new dawn at Rossmar School

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130