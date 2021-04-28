Sell-off decision deferred amid secrecy concerns

Special meeting called to debate Metropole park deal

Locals have had their say on plans to sell off four acres of Metropole park alongside the Dunluce Centre.

Peter Winter

Peter Winter

COUNCILLORS have agreed to hold a special meeting to debate plans to sell the Dunluce Centre alongside half of Metropole Park.

The move came at a scheduled behind-closed-doors debate on the favoured buyer's proposal last Tuesday (April 20).

Ahead of that meeting Portrush representative Norman Hillis told the Chronicle people in Portrush had a right to know the council was considering off loading an extra four acres alongside the buildings.

