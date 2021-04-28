Sell-off decision deferred amid secrecy concerns

Covid-19 - Wed 28th Apr Figures
Locals have had their say on plans to sell off four acres of Metropole park alongside the Dunluce Centre.
COUNCILLORS have agreed to hold a special meeting to debate plans to sell the Dunluce Centre alongside half of Metropole Park.
The move came at a scheduled behind-closed-doors debate on the favoured buyer's proposal last Tuesday (April 20).
Ahead of that meeting Portrush representative Norman Hillis told the Chronicle people in Portrush had a right to know the council was considering off loading an extra four acres alongside the buildings.
