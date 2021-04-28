Success for Dalriada sisters

App developed by students to address ‘period poverty’ reaches UK final

Success for Dalriada sisters

Sisters Storm (Year 10) and Hope Ballantyne (Year 8) with Dalriada Principal Tom Skelton. The sisters have developed their ‘Go With The flow’ App to help address the issue of ‘period poverty’.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

ballymoney.news@thechronicle.uk.com

TWO Dalriada pupils have beaten off thousands of entrants to reach the finals of a UK wide 'tech for the good' competition.

Sisters Storm (Year 10) and Hope Ballantyne (Year 8) have developed their 'Go With The flow' App to help address the issue of ‘period poverty’ which negatively affects female participation in sport and exercise.

Their ‘Dalriada Girls’ team have developed an App with enables girls to order free monthly hygiene packs to their home or school, as well as setting motivation and fitness goals and providing mental health tips and sports skills.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

A new dawn at Rossmar School

Caroline Clements, school principal, centre, with staff and senior pupils celebrating arriving at the new facilities at Rossmar School, Limavady. NC2116-8DL

A new dawn at Rossmar School

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130