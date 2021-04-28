Success for Dalriada sisters

TWO Dalriada pupils have beaten off thousands of entrants to reach the finals of a UK wide 'tech for the good' competition.



Sisters Storm (Year 10) and Hope Ballantyne (Year 8) have developed their 'Go With The flow' App to help address the issue of ‘period poverty’ which negatively affects female participation in sport and exercise.



Their ‘Dalriada Girls’ team have developed an App with enables girls to order free monthly hygiene packs to their home or school, as well as setting motivation and fitness goals and providing mental health tips and sports skills.

