‘We owe it to Ludmila to catch those responsible’

Woman (45) arrested after ‘violent and vicious’ Limavady killing

Flowers and tributes left at Lodge Court, Limavady, where victim Ludmila Poletelova lived. Photo by -Northern Constitution.

POLICE investigating the death of Ludmila Poletelova in Limavady have arrested a woman on suspicion of murder.

The 61-year-old Latvian national's lifeless body was found at a flat at Lodge Court in the town on Friday afternoon (April 23).

A post-mortem examination, carried out on Saturday, found that Ms Poletelova died as a result of a number of fatal blows to the head.

