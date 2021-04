TWO men have been charged in relation to reports of cold calling in the Dromore area yesterday (Wednesday, 28 April).

Police in Banbridge have charged a 32-year-old man with acting as a pedlar without a certificate and using a motor vehicle without insurance and a 49-year-old man with attempted theft and criminal damage.

Both men are due to appear at Banbridge Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 20 May. As is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the PPS.