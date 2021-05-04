Council to spend almost £1m attracting shoppers back to the local high street

A ‘parklet’ of the type proposed by the council to attract shoppers into town centres.

THE local council has revealed details of plans to help kick-start town centres in the wake of lockdown restrictions.

As non-essential retailers prepared to re-open last weekend, the government was handing out grants to stimulate trade.

Last month members of Causeway Coast and Glens' Leisure and Development Committee were told of contributions from three Stormont departments.

The first tranche has already been spent directly supporting businesses, while the remaining £871,000 has been earmarked for projects aimed at improving open spaces, cleaning, market infrastructure, street art, play equipment, 'parklets' and data collection.

