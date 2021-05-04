Lorraine’s pandemic poetic fundraiser for Alzheimer’s

LIVING through the pandemic has prompted a Coleraine woman to publish a book of poems to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.



Grange Road woman Lorraine McGrath has put her poetic pen to paper in a bid to raise funds for the charity.



And it’s a cause close to her heart as her husband David suffers from the debilitating disease.



In January 2020 Lorraine, along with Robin and Cheryle McCay, helped to organise an event which raised around £800 for the worthy cause.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*