Royal Portrush wins approval for coastal defence measures

Paisley praises council committee for ‘excellent decision’

Measures to protect the fifth green and sixth tee were backed by MP Ian Paisley.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

COASTAL protection measures aimed at preserving the most iconic section of the Royal Portrush links have been approved by Causeway Coast and Glens Council’s planning committee.

Members gave the go-ahead for a 20m extension to ‘rock armour’ on Whiterocks beach despite environment officials’ insistence that engineering work on sensitive sand dune systems was no longer appropriate.

As speculation mounts over a return of the Open Championship to Portrush in 2025, R&A and tourism chiefs had backed the bid to protect one of Irish golf's most famous views.

