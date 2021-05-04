WW2 Bomber inspires Ballykelly dig

A TEAM of experienced aviation archaeologists, assisted by pupils from Foyle College, Derry successfully excavated the remains of a rare Coastal Command Bristol Beaufort aircraft in Ballykelly, over the weekend.



The aircraft, serial number AW 271 crashed on April 30 1942 just outside Ballykelly.



Sadly, the wartime crew of three were killed in the incident.



The dig was licensed by the Ministry Of Defence and DfC Historic Environment Division and was filmed for the BBC archaeology series ‘Digging for Britain.’

