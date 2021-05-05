Community ‘devastated’ by school closure

THE principal of Ballyhackett Primary says the Education Minister's decision to close the school has left the community “devastated.”



Last week Peter Weir confirmed the school would close at he end of the current academic year.



Enrolments were down to 31 pupils in the 2020/21 school year and officials said there was no indication it could reach the 105 pupils required by the Department of Education’s Sustainable Schools Policy.

