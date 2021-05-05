Help bring Ludmila home!

THE Limavady community has shown it’s true spirit by coming together to raise funds for the repatriation of murdered Latvian national, Ludmila Poletelova.



The 61 year-old was found dead in her home in Lodge Court, last week, after living in Limavady for several years.



A post-mortem has confirmed that Ludmilma had died after several blows to her head in what police has described as a “vicious attack.”

