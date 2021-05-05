Help bring Ludmila home!

Collective community spirit raises almost £7k

Help bring Ludmila home!

Ludmila enjoying the Irish coast.

THE Limavady community has shown it’s true spirit by coming together to raise funds for the repatriation of murdered Latvian national, Ludmila Poletelova.

The 61 year-old was found dead in her home in Lodge Court, last week, after living in Limavady for several years.

A post-mortem has confirmed that Ludmilma had died after several blows to her head in what police has described as a “vicious attack.”

