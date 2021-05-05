Lee's surgery takes a 'weight off'

A HEALTH conscious Limavady man has underwent life-changing surgery to save his life both physically and mentally.



Lee Quigley lost an amazing 11 stone in only seven months following stomach reducing surgery to turn his life around.



The 26 year-old part-time beautician had hit rock bottom last year through lock-down when he worried that he may not see his loved ones again due to his declining health.



Lee, who is set begin a Masters in International Business at Ulster University Magee, took the life altering decision to undergo mini gastric bypass surgery in the Czech Republic, last September.

