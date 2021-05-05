'Unfortunately the school has been taken away from us'

A DISTRAUGHT mother has spoken about how her child “cried herself to sleep” after the announcement that Ballyhackett Primary School is to close in August, this year.



The news comes after the Department of Education announced that the school would not have sustainable numbers for the future – with only 31 pupils enrolled last year.



The Education Minister, Peter Weir, turned down a request from the small rural school, based outside Castlerock, to provide Integrated Education.

