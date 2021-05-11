Ballymoney Men’s Shed get £1000 Tesco grant

TESCO is encouraging charities and community groups in Ballymoney to apply for funding for local projects that matter to them.



The newly-rebranded Tesco Community Grants scheme will award grants to charities and community organisations whose focus is on helping children and families access the food and support they need for a good start in life. Eligible projects will include breakfast or holiday lunch clubs, food banks, youth clubs or schools.



From July, three community groups in Ballymoney will be selected to receive votes from the public to decide which project receives the most funding.

Ballymoney Mens Shed received a £1000 grant which enable them to re-open in June to offer basic woodworking & joinery training to members, non-members, and especially to vulnerable people in the local community.

