Cushendall townland markers unveiled

‘If you don’t know where you come from, you’ll never know where you’re going’

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Regeneration Officer Mary Kerr and Bernie Delargy, Chairperson of Cushendall Development Group with one of the first Townland Markers.

OVER the years in my position as Chair of Cushendall Development Group, I have been approached by many local people asking whether we could have our Townlands marked, something about which I also care passionately.

After several unsuccessful funding applications, we were eventually delighted when the Village Renewal Programme agreed to underwrite the costs of installing the markers.

The project was part funded under priority 6 (LEADER) of the Northern Ireland Rural Development Programme 2014-2020 by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and the European Union.

Approximately 20 years ago Mick Quinn R.I.P, Susan McLaughlin, Caroline (Hughes) Mitchell, Andrew McAlister, Maria Lavery and Malachy McSparran R.I.P. were responsible for collating the valuable information contained in Townlands in the Parish of Cushendall.

