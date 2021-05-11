On thin ice

A team of scientists that includes Coleraine’s Dr Robert McNabb have uncovered worrying new evidence of climate change.

On thin ice

Icebergs at Harlequin Lake, Alaska.Glaciers in Alaska (and British Columbia and Yukon, Canada)

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.comnews

A COLERAINE academic is part of an international research team which has shown that almost all the world’s glaciers are becoming thinner and smaller.

The team’s analysis, which is the most comprehensive and accurate to date, also shows they are melting faster than ever.

Glaciers are a sensitive indicator of climate change – and one that can be easily observed. Regardless of altitude or latitude, glaciers have been melting at a high rate since the mid-20th century.

Until now, however, the full extent of ice loss has only been partially measured and understood.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130