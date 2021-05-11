War of words erupts over Dunluce Centre

A SINN Féin representative has described the council's rejection of an offer to buy Portrush's Dunluce Centre along with four additional acres of land as ‘a backward step.’



Dermot Nicholl also blasted fellow members for failing to consult constituents and allowing a deal to progress so ‘far down the line’ before calling a halt.



Cllr Nicholl is the chair of the committee responsible for overseeing the sale.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*