Western Trust Midwife gives birth on International Midwives Day

Western Trust Midwife Corina McGarrigle and her newborn son.

SINCE 1992 May 5th has been a special date for Midwives across the world as it marks International Midwives day.

For Altnagelvin-based midwife Corina McGarrigle May 5th 2021 will forever have added significance as it marks the day she gave birth to her third child, who was delivered by her colleagues in the same unit Corina has worked with the Western Trust since 2002.

The Derry woman gave birth to her son, weighing 7lbs 8oz, on the annual day of global recognition for Midwives around the world which looks to highlight and acknowledge their important work.

