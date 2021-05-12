Fundraising is a ‘piece of cake’ for Ballycastle man!

CARING Ballycastle man Dessie Smyth has raised over £1,300 to be split between a dementia charity and Leabank Nursing Home where he works.



Dessie undertook the challenge to raise £250 for Dementia UK to mark Dementia Week and not only did he reach his goal - but he smashed it!



Speaking to The Chronicle, Dessie, an Activity Therapist at Leabank, said how much he enjoyed his job where he works with residents who have had a disgnosis of dementia, adding that he was overwhelmed with everyone's generosity when it came to fundraising.

