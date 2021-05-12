Home Bargains opens in Limavady

CROWDS of excited customers flocked to Limavady over the weekend for the long awaited official opening of Home Bargains.



With an impressive £4m investment that has created up to 90 jobs in the local community, the discount superstore finally opened its doors on Saturday morning at its new location on the former Market Yard site near Catherine Street.



The new store will also be donating £2,000 to the LCDI, a local charity that works all year round to support the community across Limavady borough.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*