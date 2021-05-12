Home Bargains opens in Limavady

The £4m investment has created up to 90 jobs in the local community,

Home Bargains opens in Limavady

Customers arriving early on Saturday morning, ready for the doors to open on the new Home Bargains store.NC2119-2DL

Elizabeth Moore

Reporter:

Elizabeth Moore

Email:

elizabeth.moore@thechronicle.uk.com

CROWDS of excited customers flocked to Limavady over the weekend for the long awaited official opening of Home Bargains.

With an impressive £4m investment that has created up to 90 jobs in the local community, the discount superstore finally opened its doors on Saturday morning at its new location on the former Market Yard site near Catherine Street.

The new store will also be donating £2,000 to the LCDI, a local charity that works all year round to support the community across Limavady borough.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130