Man in court over restaurant threat

A MAN has appeared before a court accused of blackmail and threatening to damage or destroy a Portrush restaurant.



Gareth McGlinchey of Summer Meadows View in Londonderry is facing a total of six charges, relating to alleged events of September 11, 2020.



Alongside charges of threatening to damage the 55 Degrees North restaurant, he is accused of making an unwarranted demand for £52,000 with menaces.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*