Medieval skeleton uncovered

ARCHEOLOGISTS have been examining a skeleton uncovered by builders at a spot once occupied by a Medieval priory.



Though the monks have long since departed, their legacy remains in the name Abbey Street where the bones were unearthed.



They were discovered on a site next to Bishops Shoe Shop by developers of a new optometrists.

Experts revealed the bones are aligned east-west, implying a Christian burial that was likely associated with St Mary’s Dominican Priory.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*