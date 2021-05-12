Medieval skeleton uncovered

Covid-19 - Wed 12th May Figures
A centuries old skeleton was uncovered on a building site at Abbey Street in Coleraine.
ARCHEOLOGISTS have been examining a skeleton uncovered by builders at a spot once occupied by a Medieval priory.
Though the monks have long since departed, their legacy remains in the name Abbey Street where the bones were unearthed.
They were discovered on a site next to Bishops Shoe Shop by developers of a new optometrists.
Experts revealed the bones are aligned east-west, implying a Christian burial that was likely associated with St Mary’s Dominican Priory.
