Schenning: ‘We can now send Ludmila home to her family’

A justgiving page was set up for the repatriation of Ludmila Poletelova (pictured).

LOCAL community worker and SDLP councillor Ashleen Schenning has thanked the people of Limavady and the wider community for their kind donations to the GOfundme page for the repatriation of Ludmila Poletelova.

The 61-year-old Latvian national was found dead in her home in Lodge Court after living in Limavady for several years.

A Just Giving page was set up by Ashleen in a bid to send Ludmila’s body home to Latvia, where her two sons live.

