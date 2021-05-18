Drumrane PS take on Sustrans Big Pedal 2021

ON Tuesday April 27 Drumrane Primary School took part in the One day challenge for the Sustrans Big Pedal.

Sustrans Big Pedal is the UK’s largest inter-school active travel competition.

Over 2,100 schools registered to take part, representing over 700,000 pupils.

Mrs Canning worked hard before the event to encourage children and their parents to choose an active travel method for that one day.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

