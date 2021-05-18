Going above and beyond brings ‘great fulfilment’ for Stephanie

A BURNFOOT care assistant has taken part in a campaign to show that being a healthcare worker is very rewarding and gives her a great sense of fulfilment.



Stephanie McAlesse, a team leader with Connected Health based in Limavady, has been praised for stepping back onto the front-line to comfort 88-year-old Willie McCormick during his final weeks as he battled the effects of Covid-19.



Stephanie explains: “Although I had been away from front-line caring for more than a year, I felt it was the right thing to do because I had such a strong connection with Willie, his wife Isabella, and their family.

