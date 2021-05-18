Going above and beyond brings ‘great fulfilment’ for Stephanie

Stephanie McAleese with Connected Health manager Eugene Connor. Stephanie has been a great example of the rewards of being a care worker.

Toni Connor

Reporter:

Toni Connor

A BURNFOOT care assistant has taken part in a campaign to show that being a healthcare worker is very rewarding and gives her a great sense of fulfilment.

Stephanie McAlesse, a team leader with Connected Health based in Limavady, has been praised for stepping back onto the front-line to comfort 88-year-old Willie McCormick during his final weeks as he battled the effects of Covid-19.

Stephanie explains: “Although I had been away from front-line caring for more than a year, I felt it was the right thing to do because I had such a strong connection with Willie, his wife Isabella, and their family.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

