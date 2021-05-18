Ian daring to take on the SAS challenge

Ian pictured with his daughter Beth at Catterick Barracks, Yorkshire after completing the Paras '10 race.

A COLERAINE man is hoping to raise £1,000 for Motor Neurone Disease research by competing in the Fan Dance challenge.

Ian Young, who works at a farm just outside Coleraine, will complete the event that is the first major test for those who wish to join the UK Special Forces.

So what does the challenge consist of that so many SAS recruits struggle to accomplish every year?

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

