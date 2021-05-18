Ramore head revamp gets green light

Covid-19 - Tue 18th May Figures
Plans for the £3m revamp of Portrush’s Recreation Ground at Ramore Head have been given the green light by planners.
PLANNERS have recommended approving the council's multi-million pound revamp of the Ramore Head recreation grounds in Portrush.
Plans for the latest £3m phase of its regeneration work in Portrush were first revealed in 2019.
They include a new bowling green and pavillion, upgraded adventure playpark, events space and running track.
*Full story in this week's Chronicle*