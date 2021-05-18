Val highlights the importance of facial expression during a pandemic

A SIGN Language interpreter from Limavady has acted as translator for the Northern Constitution in speaking with a deaf man who heavily depends on facial expressions to communicate.



Irish Sign Language (ISL) user Val Somers wishes to express his frustration at the lack of awareness for deaf people during the pandemic, especially in the use of masks.



Since it become compulsory to use face coverings to battle the coronavirus, Val feels many people are unaware of how deaf people use lip reading and facial expressions to communicate.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*